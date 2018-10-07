Titans Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills will meet Sunday in a game between two teams going in opposite directions.

The 3-1 Titans currently lead the AFC South, while the 1-3 Bills find themselves third in the AFC East with little hope of climbing out of the basement. Still, the Bills should be fired up in front of their home crowd, and a Week 5 upset very well could be in the cards.

Here’s how and when to watch Titans vs. Bills:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

