Packers Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

The Detroit Lions, outside of their surprising Week 3 win over the New England Patriots, have been a disaster this season, and their schedule doesn’t get any tougher in Week 5 with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers sit at 2-1-1 after a Week 4 win versus the Buffalo Bills, and Aaron Rodgers and Co. are looking to feast on a bad Lions defense and pick up a road win.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Lions:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: Yahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images