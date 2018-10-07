NFL

Packers Vs. Lions Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 5 Game Online

by on Sun, Oct 7, 2018 at 10:00AM

The Detroit Lions, outside of their surprising Week 3 win over the New England Patriots, have been a disaster this season, and their schedule doesn’t get any tougher in Week 5 with a matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

The Packers sit at 2-1-1 after a Week 4 win versus the Buffalo Bills, and Aaron Rodgers and Co. are looking to feast on a bad Lions defense and pick up a road win.

Here’s how and when to watch Packers vs. Lions:

Start Time: Sunday, Oct. 7 at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live StreamYahoo! Sports | FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Jeff Hanisch/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2018 NESN

Partner of USATODAY Sports Digital Properties