Wally Confirms Steve Pearce Was Gymnast In Past Life After Game 3 Stretch

Steve Pearce has made some incredible catches at first base throughout the postseason thanks to some insane flexibility.

The Boston Red Sox first baseman made the final out in Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the Yankees with an incredible stretch, eliminating New York from the playoffs.

Pearce has continued to show off his athleticism throughout the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. During the third inning of Game 3 at Minute Maid Park, that flexibility was on display when Eduardo Nunez threw the ball to first and Pearce laid himself out to make the grab.

After showing off the flexibility multiple times, it certainly begs wondering whether Pearce played another sport in a different life.

Sox mascot Wally confirmed the news Tuesday on his Twitter account.

Steve Pearce was a gymnast in his past life, I am sure of this. — Wally (@Wally97) October 16, 2018

At least now we know where his insane flexibility comes from.

