Watch Andrew Benintendi Make Sweet Leaping Catch In World Series Game 2

Andrew Benintendi rightfully has been receiving heaps of praise for his bat in the 2018 Major League Baseball playoffs, but the Boston Red Sox outfielder also has been getting it done with his glove.

Benintendi secured a Red Sox win in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros with a sensational diving catch, and the 24-year-old added to his web-gem collection Wednesday night at Fenway Park.

With Boston trailing the Los Angeles Dodgers by one in the fifth inning of World Series Game 2, Benintendi robbed Brian Dozier of extra bases with a terrific leaping grab.

With the Red Sox’s trio of Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Mookie Betts patroling the outfield, opposing hitters seemingly have to put one deep in the seats to avoid falling victim to Boston’s talented triumvirate.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports