Watch Odell Beckham Jr. Unleash 57-Yard TD Pass To Saquon Barkley

Is Odell Beckham a better passer than Eli Manning?

No, probably not, but Beckham did show off some impressive passing ability Sunday by tossing a 57-yard touchdown strike to Giants rookie running back Saquon Barkley.

It was the first touchdown pass of the Giants wideout’s career. Check it out in the video below:

#NYGvsCAR: "A backward pass followed by a forward pass is legal. The play resulted in a touchdown for the @giants." -AL pic.twitter.com/cFxHxkRqmr — NFL Officiating (@NFLOfficiating) October 7, 2018

The score trimmed the Carolina Panthers’ first-half lead to 17-10 in the teams’ Week 5 matchup at MetLife Stadium.

Beckham’s strike was the longest touchdown pass by a Giants player since Manning found OBJ for a 48-yard score in Week 5 last season. Beckham, who signed a massive, long-term contract extension before the 2018 season, now has more passing touchdowns than receiving touchdowns through four and a half games.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Dedmon/USA TODAY Sports Images