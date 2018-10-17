Why Jaylen Brown’s Pseudo-Dunk On Joel Embiid Impressed Skip Bayless

Jaylen Brown has managed to do the seemingly unthinkable: impress Skip Bayless.

The Boston Celtics guard drew praise from the host of FS1’s “Undisputed” Tuesday night when he dunked, sort of, on Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid during the curtain-raising game of the 2018-19 NBA regular season.

Brown made the internet buzz in the fourth quarter with this dunk attempt-turned-block-turned-successful bank shot.

Bayless delivered his verdict on Brown’s highlight via Twitter.

Jaylen Brown didn't exactly posterize Embiid. Looked like Embiid got both hands on the ball but Brown was able to tomahawk it through and luck it in off the glass. Still, impressive to turn a potential rejection into a basket with sheer power. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 17, 2018

The points Brown registered by dunking on Embiid were just two of 12 he scored in the Celtics’ 105-87 win over the Sixers. However, the play also represented one of three standout highlights the Celtics produced at Embiid’s expense, joining Terry Rozier’s block and Jayson Tatum’s bank shot and wink as reasons the Sixers center probably wants to move on quickly from the loss.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images