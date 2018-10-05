Yankees ALDS Roster: Here’s What New York Will Bring To Boston

The New York Yankees, like the Boston Red Sox, don’t have many surprises on their American League Division Series.

The Yankees will take on the Red Sox on Friday night in Game 1 of the ALDS, with J.A. Happ getting the start on the mound.

Here’s what the rest of the New York playoff roster looks like, with 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.

PITCHERS

Dellin Betances

Zach Britton

Aroldis Chapman

Chad Green

J.A. Happ

Jonathan Holder

Lance Lynn

David Robertson

CC Sabathia

Luis Severino

Masahiro Tanaka

Stephen Tarpley

CATCHERS

Austin Romine

Gary Sanchez

INFIELDERS

Miguel Andujar

Didi Gregorius

Adeiny Hechavarria

Gleyber Torres

Luke Voit

Neil Walker

OUTFIELDERS

Brett Gardner

Aaron Hicks

Aaron Judge

Andrew McCutchen

Giancarlo Stanton

Thumbnail photo via Gerry Angus/USA TODAY Sports Images