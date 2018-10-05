Yankees ALDS Roster: Here’s What New York Will Bring To Boston

The New York Yankees, like the Boston Red Sox, don’t have many surprises on their American League Division Series.
The Yankees will take on the Red Sox on Friday night in Game 1 of the ALDS, with J.A. Happ getting the start on the mound.
Here’s what the rest of the New York playoff roster looks like, with 12 pitchers, two catchers, six infielders and five outfielders.
PITCHERS
Dellin Betances
Zach Britton
Aroldis Chapman
Chad Green
J.A. Happ
Jonathan Holder
Lance Lynn
David Robertson
CC Sabathia
Luis Severino
Masahiro Tanaka
Stephen Tarpley
CATCHERS
Austin Romine
Gary Sanchez
INFIELDERS
Miguel Andujar
Didi Gregorius
Adeiny Hechavarria
Gleyber Torres
Luke Voit
Neil Walker
OUTFIELDERS
Brett Gardner
Aaron Hicks
Aaron Judge
Andrew McCutchen
Giancarlo Stanton
