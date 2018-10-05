Josh Gordon Congratulates Tom Brady On 500th TD Pass, Career Milestone

Josh Gordon didn’t need to spend much time with Tom Brady to recognize his greatness.

The New England Patriots wide receiver congratulated the legendary quarterback Friday morning on his latest career milestone: his 500th touchdown pass. Brady joined Peyton Manning and Brett Favre in the 500 club Thursday night during the Patriots’ 38-24 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Having caught Brady’s historic pass, Gordon marked the occasion with with this congratulatory message for his teammate, whom he describes in an emjoi as the GOAT.

Such a huge milestone, there’s no one more deserving. Congratulations brother.

500…. & counting! 🤯

tombrady 🐐 @ Foxborough, Massachusetts https://t.co/fGz3H8Fz3m — Flash Gordon (@JOSH_GORDONXII) October 5, 2018

Gordon’s recognition of Brady’s 500th touchdown pass follows that of Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who praised the quarterback Thursday night as the most meaningful player in the team’s history.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images