2018 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Homestead Championship Race Online, On TV

It all comes down to this.

The 2018 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoffs will conclude Sunday at in the Ford EcoBoost 400 Homestead-Miami Speedway. Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr. and Joey Logano are the four drivers vying for the Cup championship in the NASCAR season finale.

Truex is the defending champion, while Logano is in search of his first Cup championship. Harvick and Busch each have one title, winning in 2014 and 2015, respectively.

Denny Hamlin will start from the pole, while Busch, Truex, Brad Keselowski and Logano round out the top five.

Here’s how to watch the Ford EcoBoost 400 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live Extra

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images