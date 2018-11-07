Alex Cora Practically Had To Beg Bill Belichick To Hold World Series Trophy

Bill Belichick is no stranger to getting his hands on championship hardware.

The Patriots head coach has hoisted five Lombardi Trophies thus far in his time in New England to go along with the eight Lamar Hunt Trophies he’s corraled following AFC Championship Game victories.

The Commissioner’s Trophy, of course, is foreign to Belichick, but baseball’s most coveted accolade found its way into his presence Sunday night when the Boston Red Sox were honored for their World Series win prior to the Patriots’ matchup with the Green Bay Packers.

But when the opportunity to hold Major League Baseball’s top prize was presented to Belichick, the Patriots head coach shied away. It was until Red Sox manager Alex Cora effectively begged that Belichick finally took grasp of it.

You can check out the scene here, as seen during Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” on Tuesday.

It’s safe to say not wanting to touch a championship trophy he didn’t earn is vintage Belichick. But given the way the Patriots have looked the past six weeks, there’s a good chance Belichick could be adding to his trophy case come February.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports