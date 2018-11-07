Where Colin Cowherd Ranks Patriots After Convincing Win Over Packers

Every Tuesday, FOX Sports 1 talk show host Colin Cowherd ranks his top 10 NFL teams during his show, “The Herd.” Although the New England Patriots might be playing like the No. 1 team in the league, Cowherd yet again did not rank them at the top heading into Week 10.

Cowherd gave top honors to the New Orleans Saints and has the Patriots right behind them at No. 2.

1. Saints

2. Patriots

3. Chiefs

4. Chargers

5. Rams@ColinCowherd ranks his Top 10 NFL teams heading into Week 10 pic.twitter.com/mPUHNKLOm4 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) November 6, 2018

It isn’t crazy to rank the Saints higher than Pats, as they just defeated the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams and have won seven straight. But the Patriots do have a bid for the top spot as well.

New England has won six straight and has looked like a completely different team since the acquisition of Josh Gordon and return of Julian Edelman. The Patriots most recently defeated the Aaron Rodgers-led Green Bay Packers despite being without Sony Michel and Rob Gronkowski due to injuries.

Both the Saints and the Patriots are playing at an elite level right now. It sure would be fun to see the two of them clash in Super Bowl LIII to determine who truly is No. 1.

