Alex Cora Thinks Red Sox Predictions Put Too Much Pressure On Rafael Devers

Alex Cora had high expectations for his players going into the 2018 Major League Baseball season, something he believes may have added pressure to his roster.

Fresh off a World Series championship and a contract extension, the Boston Red Sox manager said a change he’ll make next season has to do with himself and not his team. Cora said in an interview with The Boston Globe he won’t be making predictions next year because the players become too focused on the numbers and not the season in front of them.

Cora predicted Rafael Devers would have a monster season with 30 home runs and 100 RBIs. The third baseman ended the 2018 campaign with 21 home runs and just 66 RBIs. Though he missed some time due to injury, Devers’ numbers still weren’t close to what Cora thought they may be.

“Expectations were high and I think he was thinking about the numbers early in the season,” Cora told The Globe’s Nick Cafardo. “Going to Triple A for that rehab assignment was big for him. I didn’t rush him back. It was a great learning experience for him. I mean, obviously the player has to agree, and he was all in. He wasn’t even close with his body as far as like being healthy, but to get at-bats down there and then to come here and just be a part of it was terrific.”

Devers had a strong postseason, though, collecting 14 hits, three home runs and 14 RBIs to help lead Boston to its fourth championship in 15 seasons. But now the third baseman can focus on the 2019 season and building a stronger year than 2018.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports