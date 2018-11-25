Alex Smith Injury: Redskin QB’s NFL Career Reportedly Might Be Over

Alex Smith reportedly might have played his final NFL game.

The Washington Redskins quarterback suffered a broken tibia and fibula last week against the Houston Texans. And, believe it or not, the reported details of the injury are even tougher to stomach than the gruesome video that left many NFL fans covering their eyes.

The Redskins remain optimistic that Smith, 34, one day will return to the field, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, citing sources. Doctors, however, seem less convinced.

“Alex Smith’s return to football is not a certainty, but there is optimism that the Washington Redskins quarterback will return from the spiral fracture in his leg in which the bone broke through his skin, sources tell ESPN,” Schefter wrote.

“Smith, 34, faces a lengthy rehab, and doctors are maintaining a wait-and-see attitude even though the Redskins believe he can make it back, according to sources.”

While there appears to be a chance that Smith eventually plays again, it’s fair to wonder whether his days as a starting quarterback are over. Already one of the league’s decidedly average passers, Smith might have a tough time convincing teams to hand him the keys to an offense.

Just look at Teddy Bridgewater, who once looked like the QB of the future for the Minnesota Vikings, but now is a backup for the New Orleans Saints after coming back from a devastating knee injury.

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images