NBA Rumors: Pelicans’ Anthony Davis Open To Potential Trade To Celtics

A day may come when the Anthony Davis-to-Boston Celtics rumors die down, but today is not that day.

The latest — and perhaps most tantalizing rumor, for Celtics fans — comes courtesy of Get More Sports’ Chris Sheridan, a longtime NBA reporter with legitimate credibility. According to Sheridan, the Celtics are among five teams that Davis is open to spending his future with.

(Disclaimer: Sheridan wrote this column just before the start of the regular season, but retweeted it Friday, prompting widespread sharing and buzz among NBA fans and media.)

“As it pertains to the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics are very much in play as the ultimate long-term landing zone for the best player on the New Orleans Pelicans,” Sheridan wrote. “A source with intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the NBA told Get More Sports that Davis is considering five teams in the near and distant future: The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers.”

Just asking: Will dust-up over @KyrieIrving Thanksgiving comments impact his future in Boston? There is a guy there named Danny Ainge who runs the @Celtics who will do virtually anything to land @AntDavis23 from the @PelicansNBA: https://t.co/rKQV37Zg9D — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) November 23, 2018

Sheridan noted that the “determining factor” in whether Davis gets dealt is the success, or lack thereof, of the Pelicans in the first half of the season. If New Orleans struggles (10-9, 10th in Western Conference through 19 games), Sheridan reports it’s “more likely than not” that Davis will be moved before the February trade deadline.

If the Pelicans eventually decide to trade Davis, Sheridan believes no team is “more primed” than the asset-rich Celtics to land the superstar forward.

However, the Celtics might not want the Pelicans to trade Davis during the 2018-19 season.

