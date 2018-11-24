Red Sox’s David Price Admits To This Hilarious Post-World Series Moment

Love was in the air after the final out of the 2018 World Series.

As you know, Chris Sale struck out Manny Machado to give the Boston Red Sox yet another World Series title. And after the Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop swung and missed, Red Sox players — led by David Price — stormed the field at Dodger Stadium.

Well, as it turns out, Price was so overcome with emotion that he maybe-probably-definitely kissed Sale during the celebration.

Check out this tweet Price:

best part is I’m 75% sure I kissed Sale on his ear, cheek, or neck…completely accidental but I think it went down 🤭😐😘 #CHAMPS18 — David Price (@DAVIDprice24) November 23, 2018

Can’t say we blame him.

Price, of course, opted in to the remaining four years of his contract shortly after the conclusion of the Fall Classic. We’ll just have to wait and see if there are more jubilant smooches in the Red Sox lefty’s future.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images