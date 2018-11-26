Bills Mercilessly Troll Jalen Ramsey On Twitter After 24-21 Win vs. Jags

If you’re going to talk trash then you better show up when the chips are on the table or you risk becoming the punch line of every joke in the book.

Jalen Ramsey learned that lesson once again Sunday afternoon in Orchard Park, New York.

The Jacksonville Jaguars star cornerback spent his summer throwing flames at Buffalo Bills rookie quarterback Josh Allen, calling him trash and criticizing clips of him on Twitter.

Allen and the Bills got the last laugh at New Era Field, though, as the Wyoming product threw for 160 yards and one touchdown while also rushing for 99 yards and another score in Buffalo’s 24-21 win.

While Allen did his talking on the field, including mocking Ramsey after he plunged into the end zone on a 14-yard run, the Bills took to Twitter after the win to roast Ramsey.

First, they dug up an old tweet of his regarding a throw Allen made during practice in May.

This tweet didn’t age well. pic.twitter.com/4liA2qJU1n — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) November 25, 2018

Then, Buffalo tweeted a GIF of Ramsey calling multiple Bills players “trash” Sunday with the appropriate response.

Put some ice on it, Jalen.

Thumbnail photo via Jay Biggerstaff/USA TODAY Sports Images