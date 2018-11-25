Jaguars Vs. Bills Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 12 Game Online

A pair of 3-7 heavyweights will clash in Buffalo on Sunday as the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Buffalo Bills.
The Jags are looking to get back in the win column after a heartbreaking loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. The Bills have had an extra week to prepare for Jacksonville and are looking for their second win in a row after defeating the New York Jets Week 10.
This most certainly is not a playoff preview, but could have major fantasy football implications with players like Leonard Fournette on the field.
Here’s how and when to watch Jaguars vs. Bills:
When: Sunday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. ET
TV Channel: CBS
Live Stream: FuboTV
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images
