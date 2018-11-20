Celtics’ Terry Rozier Responds To Heavy Backlash From Cryptic Tweet

Terry Rozier had to have known what was coming when he sent out a rather ambiguous tweet early Tuesday morning.

The Celtics guard, who’s already been rumored to be unhappy with his playing time this season, tweeted “Let’s do us ALL a favor,” prompting speculation among C’s fans that he wanted out of Boston.

Rozier followed up with another tweet just about an hour later to put some cold water on the situation. But in hopes of making things abundantly clear, the fourth-year pro addressed the issue during his media availability Tuesday afternoon.

Terry Rozier laughs about the reaction to his tweet: “There wasn’t nothing on that.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 20, 2018

#Celtics Terry Rozier: I'm happy to be here … It's all love. — Scott Souza (@Scott_Souza) November 20, 2018

Well, there’s that.

And if there was any worry about Rozier’s commitment to the Celtics, he seemed pretty all-in when discussing Boston’s early-season struggles.

Terry Rozier: "We’re going to turn this thing around for the sake of us all, for everybody to feel better.” — Jay King (@ByJayKing) November 20, 2018

The Celtics will try to get back in the win column Wednesday night when they host the New York Knicks.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports