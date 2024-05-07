Key Cavaliers Center Ruled Out For Game 1 Against Celtics

BOSTON — Just like the Celtics, the Cavaliers, too, will work shorthanded to open up their second-round playoff series at TD Garden.

Cleveland starting center Jarrett Allen was listed out before Tuesday night’s Game 1 matchup due to a nagging rib injury. It was the fourth consecutive absence for the 26-year-old dating back to Cleveland’s first-round series with the Orlando Magic.

Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff elected to run with Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Max Strus, Isaac Okoro, and Evan Mobley for Cleveland’s starting five.

Allen has averaged 17 points on 67.6% shooting, 13.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists while recording four blocks in four playoff appearances thus far. During the regular season, he was Cleveland’s rebounding leader (10.8).