Celtics Vs. Jazz Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Boston Celtics will be seeking a bit of revenge Saturday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics will look to extend their win streak to three against the Utah Jazz, who dispatched Boston on Nov. 9 when the teams met in Salt Lake City.

Kyrie Irving missed the previous C’s-Jazz tilt for a personal matter, but he’ll be looking to turn in a second straight monster performance after scoring 43 points in Boston’s overtime win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.

Here’s how to watch Celtics vs. Jazz online:

When: Saturday, Nov. 17 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Boston

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports