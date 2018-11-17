Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to stop their losing streak at two Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.
The Bruins will need to quickly put Friday’s tough 1-0 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars behind them against a Coyotes team Boston has beaten in the teams’ last 12 meetings.
While the B’s fared well without a chunk of their defensemen in Friday’s loss, Boston will need to be on its A-game Saturday given it will be without Patrice Bergeron, who is out with an upper-body injury suffered against the Stars. The Bruins revealed prior to puck drop that the center flew back to Boston to be re-evaluated.
The defensive pairs will look similar to that of Friday’s with Zdeno Chara (MCL injury) and John Moore (lower body) both out.
Jaroslav Halak will get the start between the pipes for Boston. The netminder looks to have a bounce-back game after he gave up six goals in Wednesday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche.
Here are the projected lines for both teams:
BOSTON BRUINS (10-6-3)
Danton Heinen–David Krejci–David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand–Joakim Nordstrom–Jake DeBrusk
Anders Bjork–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–David Backes
Noel Acciari–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner
Jeremy Lauzon — Matt Grzelcyk
Torey Krug — Connor Clifton
Jakob Zboril — Steven Kampfer
Jaroslav Halak
ARIZONA COYOTES (9-8-1)
Clayton Keller–Derek Stepan–Christian Fischer
Michael Grabner–Alex Galchenyuk–Brendan Perlini
Richard Panik–Brad Richardson–Vinnie Hinostroza
Lawson Crouse–Dylan Strome–Nick Cousins
Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Jordan Oesterle
Kevin Connauton–Niklas Hjalmarsson
Dakota Mermis–Ilya Lyubushkin
Darcy Kuemper
Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP