Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Coyotes Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins look to stop their losing streak at two Saturday night against the Arizona Coyotes at Gila River Arena.

The Bruins will need to quickly put Friday’s tough 1-0 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars behind them against a Coyotes team Boston has beaten in the teams’ last 12 meetings.

While the B’s fared well without a chunk of their defensemen in Friday’s loss, Boston will need to be on its A-game Saturday given it will be without Patrice Bergeron, who is out with an upper-body injury suffered against the Stars. The Bruins revealed prior to puck drop that the center flew back to Boston to be re-evaluated.

The defensive pairs will look similar to that of Friday’s with Zdeno Chara (MCL injury) and John Moore (lower body) both out.

Jaroslav Halak will get the start between the pipes for Boston. The netminder looks to have a bounce-back game after he gave up six goals in Wednesday’s loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Here are the projected lines for both teams:

BOSTON BRUINS (10-6-3)

Danton Heinen–David Krejci–David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand–Joakim Nordstrom–Jake DeBrusk

Anders Bjork–Jakob Forsbacka Karlsson–David Backes

Noel Acciari–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Jeremy Lauzon — Matt Grzelcyk

Torey Krug — Connor Clifton

Jakob Zboril — Steven Kampfer

Jaroslav Halak

ARIZONA COYOTES (9-8-1)

Clayton Keller–Derek Stepan–Christian Fischer

Michael Grabner–Alex Galchenyuk–Brendan Perlini

Richard Panik–Brad Richardson–Vinnie Hinostroza

Lawson Crouse–Dylan Strome–Nick Cousins

Oliver Ekman-Larsson–Jordan Oesterle

Kevin Connauton–Niklas Hjalmarsson

Dakota Mermis–Ilya Lyubushkin

Darcy Kuemper

Thumbnail photo via Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports Images