Could Carmelo Anthony Join Lakers? LeBron James Dances Around Idea

Carmelo Anthony didn’t work out with the Houston Rockets, but could he get another chance in the Western Conference?

Upon news breaking of Anthony parting ways with the Rockets, the basketball world immediately began trying to pinpoint where the veteran forward could take his talents next, if anywhere. One team that came to the mind of many? The Los Angeles Lakers.

While the Lakers surely could benefit from another shooter, the tie to L.A. was due in large to LeBron James, who is great friends with Anthony. But during a recent media availability, James wouldn’t even broach the subject.

“I have no idea, to be honest,” James said, per Yahoo Sports.

“We don’t even have a roster spot open right now so that’s not a question for myself.”

The problem of a full roster isn’t really one at all, as the Lakers, of course, easily could shuffle things around if they wanted Anthony in the mix. The true issue lies in the fit.

Anthony, despite being a gifted volume scorer, is far past his prime and would come with a bit of baggage. James already has his hands full with a roster loaded with young, budding stars, and the addition of Anthony very well could stunt their growth. The Purple and Gold aren’t in dire need of a veteran presence either, as the club boasts a fine group of role players with the likes of Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, JaVale McGee and the newly acquired Tyson Chandler.

All things considered, it seems unlikely Anthony will be joining James and Co.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports