Cowboys Vs. Eagles Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online

The NFC East remains up for grabs, and as such Sunday night’s contest between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles is a big one.

Entering Week 10 action, the Washington Redskins had a one-game lead on the 4-4 Eagles and two-game advantage on the 3-5 Cowboys. With the ‘Skins’ win, a victory is essential for both Dallas and Philly in order to keep pace in the division race.

The Eagles are just 2-2 at Lincoln Financial Field this campaign, but the Cowboys have dropped all four contests on the road this season.

Here’s how and when to watch Cowboys vs. Eagles:

When: Sunday, Nov. 11, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV

