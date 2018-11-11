Rob Parker Rips Tom Brady After Loss Vs. Titans, Proclaims ‘End Is Near’

Sunday was a good day for those who dislike Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

The Pats rolled into Nissan Stadium for a matchup with the 4-4 Titans and got dump-trucked by Tennessee, falling 34-10.

Brady had a tough time getting into a rhythm due to the heavy pressure the Titans put on him. The 41-year-old quarterback went 21-for-41 for 254 yards in the loss while being sacked three times and hit countless more.

So, naturally, Rob Parker, who has been skewering Brady as often as possible on a host of FS1 talk shows, took the Pats quarterback to task on Twitter.

So The L.O.A.T. – Tom Brady – has just one TD pass the last three games? None today against the Titans. It’s so quiet in NE right now you can hear a mouse urinate on destroyed Spygate footage once buried at Harvard Yard. Told you the end was near. No one defeats Father Time. — Rob Parker (@RobParkerFS1) November 11, 2018

For those not familiar with Parker’s schtick, L.O.A.T stands for “luckiest of all-time.” Parker maintains that Brady has been the beneficiary of good defenses, questionable calls and the greatest coach of all-time, making him the luckiest player in NFL history.

It has been a rough stretch for Brady statswise. After throwing for three touchdowns in a Week 7 win over the Chicago Bears, the 41-year-old struggled in a Week 8 win over the Buffalo Bills and threw for only one touchdown in a Week 9 victory against the Green Bay Packers.

That being said, the Patriots had won six straight coming into Sunday so they were bound to throw in a dud at some point.

While Brady hasn’t been the MVP he was a year ago, Parker’s “L.O.A.T” take is one of the worst takes in the debate show era, rivaled only by ESPN’s Max Kellerman’s “cliff” theory on Brady.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Brown/USA TODAY Sports Images