Cowboys Vs. Falcons Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

Sunday’s tilt between a pair of 4-5 teams in the Dallas Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons may not jump off the page, but it’s got some fairly big implications.

Both teams have played just average football thus far, but have the talent to make a push both in their divisions and in the wild card chase. But in order to do so they need to start stringing together wins sooner rather than later, as falling two games below .500 will make it an incredibly tall task to get back in the hunt.

Here’s how and when to watch Cowboys vs. Falcons:

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Scott Taetsch/USA TODAY Sports Images