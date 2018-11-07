Dez Bryant Confirms Reported Signing With Saints By Reacting On Twitter

Dez is back.

Wide receiver Dez Bryant reportedly has signed with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, ending the lengthy wait for a deal.

Back in the NFL: The #Saints are signing free agent WR Dez Bryant to a 1-year deal, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. His marathon wait has ended with a landing spot on a playoff team. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2018

The two sides reportedly had hit negotiation table Tuesday after Bryant worked out in New Orleans, but left without an agreement, despite optimism they would get things done. Now with Bryant inked, he gets to join a playoff competitor poised for a deep run this winter while getting matched with the best quarterback he’s played with at the NFL level in Drew Brees. In return, the Saints offense gets another weapon in what already is a well-stocked arsenal.

Bryant, who parted ways with the Dallas Cowboys this past offseason, has electric talent, but had yet to find a landing spot presumably due in part to his high asking price. But with the season hitting the home stretch, his chance of even landing on a roster was dwindling fast. According to Rapoport, however, it wasn’t entirely about the money.

Players say all the time it’s not about the money. Dez Bryant turned down a lot of money from the #Ravens, turned down a deal with the #Browns. He was searching for the right fit… and found it with a high-octane playoff team with the #Saints. It all worked out for him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 7, 2018

And since Bryant has kept folks abreast of his life on Twitter throughout the process, it was only fitting he reacted to the news on Twitter.

A three-time Pro Bowler, Bryant caught 69 passes for 838 yards and six touchdowns last season.

