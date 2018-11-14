Ex-Celtic Believes Kevin Durant Will Sign With Boston After This Season

Is Kevin Durant destined to land with the Boston Celtics?

Glen “Big Baby” Davis thinks so.

Davis, who spent four seasons with the Celtics from 2007 to 2011, predicted Wednesday on social media that Durant will sign with Boston as a free agent after this season.

“Boston kd is on the way !!!!! Y’all heard it here first,” Davis wrote in an Instagram comment.

Durant’s future has been a major NBA storyline in recent months, as the nine-time All-Star can opt out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors and become a free agent next summer. And there are some — including Davis and an anonymous Warriors player — who believe Durant’s exit from Golden State is inevitable, especially after the 30-year-old feuded with teammate Draymond Green on Monday night.

So, why does Davis think Durant will sign with the Celtics? Well, here’s the logic the former NBA big man shared in a subsequent Instagram comment Wednesday:

“Guys think about it,” Davis wrote, as pointed out by WBZ’s Adam Kaufman. “For real listen to what kd said earlier about Boston and (their) team and how they are a tough match for the warriors. Plus who talks about money at this time during the season. Then also uncle drew (Kyrie Irving) said 2 weeks ago saying I need a 15 year vet. It’s coming together for sure now. Especially seeing this fallout in the second half of that clippers game. The warriors will handle business this year but kd leaving. Cause believe it or not the lakers are coming and kd doesn’t want no part of Lebron when he’s full throttle.”

This isn’t the first time Durant has been linked to Boston. The Celtics were one of the finalists to sign Durant in free agency in July 2016 before he signed with the Warriors. A lot has changed since then — Durant has won two titles with Golden State and the Celtics are in the midst of their second season with fellow superstar Kyrie Irving — but perhaps the two ultimately will join forces in the summer of 2019, even if it sounds unlikely on the surface.

The Celtics, of course, have other questions to answer. Irving also can hit free agency next summer — he has indicated he intends to re-sign with Boston — and the Celtics have a roster full of young talent. It would be hard to turn down a pursuit of Durant, however, particularly if he shows interest in leaving Golden State, as he’s established himself as one of the NBA’s best players since entering the league as the second overall pick in 2007.

