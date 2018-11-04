Falcons Vs. Redskins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 9 Game Online

Raise your hand if you thought the Washington Redskins would be leading the NFC East entering Week 9.

You’re lying.

The 5-2 Redskins. led by quarterback Alex Smith and an impressive defense, have been one of the biggest surprises of the 2018 NFL season. But they’ll face one of their toughest tests yet Sunday afternoon when they host the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta is just 3-4 and currently sits in third place in the NFC South, but Matt Ryan and Co. still are a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Here’s how and when to watch Falcons vs Redskins:

When: Sunday, Nov. 4 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images