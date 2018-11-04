Patriots To Honor World Series Champion Red Sox Before Packers Game

The Boston Red Sox’s victory tour will continue Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

The 2018 World Series Champions will be honored before the New England Patriots take on the Green Bay Packers, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. The Red Sox already have celebrated their championship by parading through the streets of Boston, being honored before a Boston Celtics game and, most recently, visiting manager Alex Cora’s native Puerto Rico.

The Patriots will be honoring the World Series champion Red Sox tonight at Gillette Stadium. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 4, 2018

Neither the Red Sox nor the Patriots have officially announced a pregame ceremony, but both clubs did as much Sunday morning.

Check out this tweet from Cora:

And here’s the response from the Patriots:

That tells you all you need to know.

