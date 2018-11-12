Here’s Why Jimmy Butler-Sixers Marriage Could Be Potential Powder Keg

The Minnesota Timberwolves officially completed their blockbuster deal that shipped star guard Jimmy Butler to the Philadelphia 76ers.

The end of Butler’s time with Minnesota certainly was noteworthy, from berating his now-former teammates during practice to getting booed during the T-Wolves home opener.

Philadelphia needed to make a big move, and they did just that in acquiring Butler, but the 29-year-old comes with a lot of potential risk that could hurt its chances at an NBA title, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix.

“The potential downside? Where to begin,” Mannix wrote. “Butler is a ball-dominant player who likes to handle the ball and create. (Ben) Simmons is a ball-dominant player who likes to handle the ball and create. (Markelle) Fultz is a ball-dominant player who likes to handle the ball and create.”

Mannix also notes what goes behind the scenes, not just what happens on the court, is important, too.

“The locker-room dynamic will be worth watching, too. Butler cartoonishly forced his way out of Minnesota, and while his new teammates won’t care about his issues with the Wolves, a take-no-prisoners attitude probably won’t go over well, either,” he wrote. “There are league-wide whispers that (Joel) Embiid and Simmons take a more casual approach to practice (“It’s pretty well known,” a rival pro personnel scout told SI.com), which could conflict with Butler’s well-publicized intensity.

“Will Butler be critical of teammates who don’t give what he deems to be maximum effort?

“And how would criticism from a star player with no equity in the franchise go over?”

Though Butler provides a boost to the 76ers offense, is it possible the team is taking on too much of a risk in trading for him? Only time will tell, but Butler now has a chance to help a team reach the postseason. And if he can keep his attitude in check, he could prove to be a substantial addition.

Who knows, maybe all Butler needs is a fresh start with a new team. But if history repeats itself, Philadelphia will have its hands full.

