Jake DeBrusk Finishes Off Give-And-Go To Continue Hot Streak For Bruins

The Boston Bruins offense was off to a hot start Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

David Backes and Jake DeBrusk both were able to find the back of the net in the first period at Bell Centre. It was Backes’ first and DeBrusk’s 10th goal of the season, respectively.

DeBrusk has been a man on a mission over the last few games since the injuries to Zdeno Chara and Patrice Bergeron. The 22-year-old has five goals over the last six games and shows no signs of slowing down, and he showed that in the first when he finished off a pass from Torey Krug to give Boston a 2-0 edge.

Check out the Amica Coverage Cam clip above to see DeBrusk’s goal.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images