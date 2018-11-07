James White Shares Why Josh Gordon Picked Up Patriots Offense Quickly

FOXBORO, Mass. — Josh Gordon hasn’t been with the Patriots long, but he’s certainly made his presence known in New England.

Gordon, who the Pats acquired from the Cleveland Browns in September, has 22 receptions and two touchdowns in six games. While there was some concern surrounding the wide receiver about how he’d take to the “Patriot Way” due to his troubled past, Gordon hasn’t missed a beat.

It’s been known New England’s offense isn’t the easiest to pick up — and not every player is able to, resulting to a release or limited playing time on the field. But not Gordon, who’s been playing like he and quarterback Tom Brady have been a dynamic duo for years.

So how does someone like Gordon, who’s had issues with substance abuse and mental health over the course of his career, fit in so perfectly with a strict offense?

James White has a simple answer.

“He’s just working hard at it. Taking all the coaching points, asking questions, maybe getting those extra routs on the side during defensive period,” the running back said Wednesday during his press conference. “Just putting the work in. He’s bought into the process and it really shows on game day. He’s been improving each and every week.”

It certainly has shown, as he’s had at least two receptions in each game and tied his season-high five receptions during New England’s Week 9 win over the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium. He also was targeted a season-high 10 times.

Gordon will look to continue his strong comeback season at Nissan Stadium on Sunday when the Pats take on the Tennessee Titans.

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images