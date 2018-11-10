Jazz Fan Trolls Celtics’ Jayson Tatum With Discomforting Sideline Dance

Utah Jazz fans were fired up Friday night.

Whether it was incessantly booing Gordon Hayward or erupting after every Joe Ingles basket, Utah fans were rocking during their team’s 123-115 win over the Boston Celtics. There was one fan, however, who really stole the show.

We present Donovan Mitchell jersey guy:

What has been seen cannot be unseen.

We see these types of bizarre fan dances often throughout the NBA season, but they’re usually scripted and lame. This troll job seemed genuine, though.

As for the Celtics, they’ve now lost three of their last four games and sit a disappointing 7-5 through 12 games this season. Boston will look to right the ship Sunday night when it wraps up its five-game western road trip against the Portland Trail Blazers.

