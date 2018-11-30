Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt Seen Shoving, Kicking Woman In Video Of Hotel Altercation

The NFL might yet again have to respond to one of its players getting physical with a woman.

TMZ Sports on Friday released video showing Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt shoving a woman at a Cleveland hotel in February. In the video, Hunt can be seen forcefully shoving the woman with one hand before needing to be held back by his friends.

The video shows things could have been much worse, as Hunt appeared to try to charge at the woman multiple times but was held back. At one point, however, he appeared to barrel into a man, who then bumped into the woman and sent her flying.

Then, seconds after that, Hunt can be seen kicking the woman before he’s dragged away.

Abigail Ottinger, a 19-year-old Kent State student, accused Hunt of assaulting her in February. According to reports, Hunt and his friends were out drinking with Ottinger and her friends. When they learned she was below the legal drinking age, they tried to get them to leave.

Apparently, the altercation followed, and one of Hunt’s friends said she used a racial slur against him.

Hunt denied the allegations, and TMZ Sports reported in July that cops were unable to determine if anyone was assaulted and closed the case.

Hunt publicly addressed the incident in August at Chiefs training camp, saying he “learned from” it and that he was “focused on football” moving forward. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt went to bat for Hunt.

“The team’s made up of a bunch of young men,” Hunt said, per The Kansas City Star. “They’re not always going to make the best decisions, but we have a strong support system, both with the coaching staff and also with our player development department that works with young guys and talks to them about the situations that they want to be in.

“Kareem is a young man, second year in the league, obviously had a very big year on the field last year. I’m sure he learned some lessons this offseason and hopefully won’t be in those kinds of situations in the future.”

TMZ Sports reached out to the NFL for comment but didn’t hear back.

