Tom Brady Has Great Nickname For Cordarrelle Patterson, Patriots’ Do-It-All Receiver

FOXBORO, Mass. — Cordarrelle Patterson calls himself “Flash.” Tom Brady refers to him by a different nickname.

“‘The Experiment,’ ” the New England Patriots quarterback said Friday. “That’s what I call him. I call him ‘The Experiment,’ because he can do it all.”

The Patriots certainly have experimented with Patterson, using him as a wide receiver, kickoff returner, running back and H-back during their first 11 games. He’s the only player in the NFL to score a receiving, rushing and kick return touchdown this season.

“He’s been great,” Brady said. “Great attitude, great teammate. (He’s done) what we’ve asked him to do, both as a receiver, a returner and then to play running back at different times. He’s just a great football player, and I think however he can impact the team — gaining yards, whether it’s the kick game, pass game, run game — he’s willing to do it.

“Getting the ball, he tried to jump over the top of the line of scrimmage at the goal line last week, which was a great play. He was really close to getting in. Just a little short. But he’s just been a great player, great influence for the locker room, just a great, positive person who has a lot of fun and loves playing football.”

How does Patterson feel about Brady’s moniker?

“I like any nickname Tom gives me,” he said with a smile. “That’s Tom Brady, man. Why not? He can give me any kind of name, and I’ll like it.”

Patterson, who spent four years with the Minnesota Vikings and one with the Oakland Raiders before being traded to the Patriots this past spring, has played in every game this season, catching 13 passes on 18 targets for 120 yards and two touchdowns while also carrying the ball 37 times for 156 yards and one score.

“I enjoy my time here, man,” he said. “I’m having fun. As always, no matter where I’m at, I’m going to have fun and enjoy myself like it’s my last.”

The Patriots will host Patterson’s former team, the Vikings, this Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images