What Jayson Tatum Has Picked Up From These Past, Current NBA Stars

Jayson Tatum is a student of the game.

The 20-year-old is in the midst of just his second NBA season, but he’s been playing like a seasoned veteran ever since his first game with the Boston Celtics.

Tatum’s offseason workout with Kobe Bryant has been discussed ad nauseam, but the Black Mamba isn’t the only one the Duke product has studied in an effort to improve his game. In a recent sit-down interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks, Tatum broke down what he’s taken note of from both past and current NBA stars.

Melo, T-Mac, PG, KD and the Black Mamba. @jaytatum0's game is a combination of the greats he's studied on YouTube pic.twitter.com/65lSRE7tcU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2018

If Tatum’s career continues on its current trajectory, future NBA players undoubtedly will try to model their games after him upon entering the league.

