Mike Ditka Recovering In Florida Hospital After Suffering Heart Attack

Mike Ditka is recovering from a heart attack he suffered earlier this week.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer, 79, has been in a Florida hospital since the incident and is expected to be OK. Steven Mandell, the longtime agent of Ditka, released a statement to ESPN on Saturday regarding the health of the former Super Bowl champion:

“Coach Ditka had a mild heart attack earlier this week. Doctors inserted a pacemaker, and he is doing much better. He appreciates the outpouring of support and expects to be home soon.”

Ditka coached the Chicago Bears for 11 years and led the team to a Super Bowl XX 46- 10 steamrolling of the New England Patriots in 1985. He led the team to seven playoff appearances and has the second-most wins (106) in Bears franchise history.

The former tight end spent 12 years in the NFL, playing for the Bears, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles. Ditka was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1988.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images