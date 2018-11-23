Mississippi State-Ole Miss Brawl In Wild Sequence During 2018 Egg Bowl

In the least surprising news of the day, the 2018 edition of The Egg Bowl got a little weird and a little wild.
The historic rivalry between Mississippi State and Ole Miss always seems to deliver memorable moments, and Thursday’s installment was no different.
The No. 18 Bulldogs dominated the Rebels from the opening kick-off and frustrations finally boiled over late in the third quarter. With Mississippi State leading 28-3, Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral hit A.J. Brown for a long touchdown to cut the lead to 19.
But after Brown scored, the players began jawing back and forth before Bulldogs safety Johnathan Abrams shoved Brown’s face, and we know from the schoolyard that you don’t do that.
Brown retaliated by throwing a mean, open-handed right cross. Corral then came sprinting in toward Abrams but was intercepted by Mississippi State cornerback Jamal Peters. Peters and Corral exchanged blows and the quarterback had his helmet ripped off before he finally was dragged away.
Here’s the sequence in its entirety:
“Unsportsmanlike conduct on all players from both teams” might just be the line of the year in college football.
An Egg Bowl brawl was as predictable as the sun rising.
Four players were ejected, three from Mississippi State and one from Ole Miss. Oh, and Brown’s touchdown didn’t even count because the officials determined the ball was snapped after the clock hit zero.
Egg Bowl gonna Egg Bowl.
Thumbnail photo via Matt Bush/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP