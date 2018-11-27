National Baseball Hall Of Fame Opens 2018 Red Sox World Series Exhibit

If you already are suffering from a case of baseball offseason blues, look no further.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced Monday their exhibit chronicling the Boston Red Sox’s quest to the 2018 World Series now is open. The exhibit is part of the Hall of Fame’s annual Autumn Glory tribute to the most recent World Series champion.

The new exhibit features many relics from the Sox’s memorable run through October including David Price’s Game 5 jersey, and World Series MVP Steve Pearce’s Game 4 bat.

David Price's Game 5 jersey, Steve Pearce's bat among artifacts featured in new Hall of Fame exhibit celebrating World Champion @RedSox. (Milo Stewart Jr./National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum) https://t.co/Q2UU82Vf9a pic.twitter.com/O8nPgX3s41 — Baseball Hall ⚾ (@baseballhall) November 26, 2018

The 2018 Red Sox World Series exhibit will be on display through the end of the 2019 Major League Baseball postseason.

