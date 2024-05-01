Sox Talk with Will Middlebrooks is a recurring content series on NESN.com. Middlebrooks, a former Red Sox player and NESN analyst, will give his insight and opinion on pertinent Red Sox storylines throughout the season. You can read the latest stories from the series here.

The injured list seems to grow by the day for the Boston Red Sox early this season.

A number of Red Sox pitchers, including Brayan Bello, Garrett Whitlock and Nick Pivetta took up residency there while slugging first baseman Triston Casas is expected to miss an extended period of time due to a rib injury. It also feels like forever ago that Boston lost Trevor Story for the season.

But there are reinforcements on the way for the Red Sox, and Will Middlebrooks sees them providing a nice lift for the injury-riddled ball club.

Vaughn Grissom is one of those reinforcements. The Red Sox acquired the middle infielder from the Atlanta Braves in exchange for Chris Sale this offseason.

Grissom has yet to appear in a Red Sox uniform, though. A hamstring injury sidelined the 23-year-old in spring training and caused him to miss the first month of the season. Grissom was expected to make his Red Sox debut earlier this week, but that was derailed by the flu. Manager Alex Cora provided an updated Wednesday on Grissom and said the team is targeting Friday for Grissom’s first appearance.

Middlebrooks is unsure of what type of defense Grissom will bring to the diamond as he’s expected to be the everyday second baseman, replacing Enmanuel Valdez. Grissom has started just 41 games in his MLB career at second.

But Middlebrooks has no doubt that Grissom, who is a career .320 hitter in the minor leagues, can lengthen Boston’s lineup with his impact bat.

“He’s got the hit tool, which is nice,” Middlebrooks told NESN.com. “Offense is great, especially if you can play just average defense. … If you can get a average defender at second base who is going to hit .300 with the ability — at this point in the season if he can hit 10, 12 home runs, I think that’s realistic. I think it’s a good addition.”

The Red Sox also looked to shore up another infield position by trading for Garrett Cooper last week. Cooper was initially designated for assignment by the Cubs, which Middlebrooks called “interesting” given the veteran first baseman’s .270 batting average with Chicago in 12 games.

Middlebrooks believes Cooper, who will get time at first with Casas out, gives the Red Sox a right-handed bat they are looking for and will be an offensive upgrade over Bobby Dalbec.

Cooper, who left Tuesday’s game with a wrist injury but came away unscathed, is a career .268 hitter with 57 home runs in eight seasons.

“Garrett Cooper can play I think slightly above average defense at first and he’s going to give you the really high upside on power all over the field — right, left, center, he’s got pop everywhere,” Middlebrooks said.

Middlebrooks spent time with Cooper while they were both with the Milwaukee Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate in 2016 and thinks he has the right chemistry to excel with the Red Sox.

“I think he’s going to fit into this clubhouse well and he’ll buy right into what (Cora) and all these guys have got going,” Middlebrooks said.