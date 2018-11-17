NBA Rumors: Warriors Have No Interest In Signing Carmelo Anthony

Don’t expect Carmelo Anthony to make a cameo in the Golden State Warriors’ soap opera.

The two-time defending NBA champions aren’t interested in adding the veteran forward to their roster, ESPN’s Marc J. Spears reported Friday, citing a source. The Warriors have an open roster spot but won’t fill it with Anthony, who’s expected to shop his services around the NBA.

The Houston Rockets announced Thursday they’ll part ways with Anthony after just 10 games into his tenure with the team. Anthony averaged 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds in 29.4 minutes per game with Houston but didn’t make boost the Rockets’ chances of overtaking the Warriors for Western Conference supremacy.

The Warriors join the Boston Celtics among teams reportedly uninterested in signing Anthony this season, despite his low price tag. His poor defense and reputation as a ball-stopper on offense probably are behind the Celtics’ and Warriors’ reluctance to pursue him.

That probably means the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers remain his most likely destinations once the Rockets release him.

