NESN Red Sox Podcast: Takeaways From Boston’s Amazing World Series Run

The Boston Red Sox’s 2018 story featured a fairy-tale ending.

The Red Sox, winners of 108 games during the regular season, continued their dominance in the Major League Baseball postseason, defeating the rival New York Yankees, the defending World Series champion Houston Astros and the back-to-back National League champion Los Angeles Dodgers en route to securing their fourth title since 2004. Boston defeated Los Angeles in five games in the Fall Classic.

The triumph comes despite some past skepticism over the Red Sox’s ability to finish the job. Boston entered the playoffs facing a few questions — Chris Sale’s health, David Price’s track record in October, the bullpen’s inconsistency, etc. — yet manager Alex Cora pulled all of the right strings as the Red Sox went 11-3 in the postseason to cement themselves as the undisputed best team of 2018.

So, now that the book has closed on Boston’s epic campaign, where exactly does this Red Sox team rank in both franchise history and MLB history? Ricky Doyle and Dakota Randall discussed that Wednesday on the “NESN Red Sox Podcast” immediately after the team’s championship parade.

Ricky and Dakota also relived some of the biggest moments from the Red Sox’s World Series run, highlighting the most underrated heroes, the most impressive aspects of Boston’s success and what’s next for the organization as it looks to repeat as champs in 2019.

Listen to the podcast below and subscribe to NESN’s podcast feed on iTunes right here.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images