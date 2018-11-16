NFL Insiders See These Teams As Landing Spots For Le’Veon Bell

Le’Veon Bell’s 2018 season is over. Well, it never officially began.

By now you know the electric running back elected not to sign his franchise tender with the Pittsburgh Steelers, opting instead to miss the entire season and go into free agency with fresher legs as he searches for a team that will pay him as both a top running back and top wide receiver.

So, where will Bell be playing football in 2019?

Bleacher Report’s Mike Freeman spoke with 10 NFL sources and six had the same prediction: the New York Jets.

“That’s the place where most of us have him pegged to go,” one NFC scout told Freeman.

One of the four other sources, however, suggested Bell join Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay to add some lightning to Aaron Jones’ thunder in the Packers’ backfield.

“It would be like (Alvin) Kamara and (Mark) Ingram in New Orleans,” an NFC South coach told Freeman.

The three other sources had the Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens as their respective favorites, with a source telling Freeman he thought the Ravens would make Lamar Jackson the starter next season and sign Bell to help take pressure off the young quarterback.

There should be no shortage of suitors for Bell this offseason, but the possibility of the two-time All-Pro joining Rodgers in Green Bay is fun to think about.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images