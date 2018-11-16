Packers Vs. Seahawks Live Stream: Watch ‘Thursday Night Football’ Online

There’s a de facto elimination game in the NFL on Thursday night.

The Green Bay Packers (4-4-1) visit the Seattle Seahawks (4-5) at CenturyLink Field for a “Thursday Night Football” clash that will give the winner renewed hopes for the playoffs and likely end the loser’s pursuit of postseason glory.

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson have had some memorable duels over the years, and this one should be no different with each star quarterback trying to will his team to win they desperately need.

Here’s how to watch Packers-Seahawks online:

When: Thursday, Nov. 15, at 8:20 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO |FuboTV

Thumbnail photo via Stew Milne/USA TODAY Sports Images