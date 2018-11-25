Patriots Inactives Reaction: Duke Dawson Among Players Out; Sony Michel Active

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New England Patriots’ offense will be close to full strength Sunday when they take on the New York Jets.

Tight end Rob Gronkowski, running back Sony Michel, quarterback Tom Brady and right guard Shaq Mason all are active in Week 12.

Here’s the Patriots’ full list of inactives:

DE Keionta Davis (healthy scratch)

DE Derek Rivers (healthy scratch)

OT Matt Tobin (healthy scratch)

OL James Ferentz (healthy scratch)

CB Duke Dawson (healthy scratch)

TE Dwayne Allen (knee)

S Nate Ebner (knee)

— Safety Obi Melifonwu will make his Patriots debut Sunday. Dawson will have to wait to make his NFL debut after coming off injured reserve last week. Ebner popped up late on the injury report.

— The Patriots will dress Trey Flowers, John Simon, Deatrich Wise and Adrian Clayborn at defensive end with Davis and Rivers healthy scratches.

— The Patriots’ backup offensive linemen will be LaAdrian Waddle and Ted Karras behind starters Trent Brown, Joe Thuney, David Andrews, Marcus Cannon and Mason.

— The Patriots only have two healthy tight ends in Gronkowski and Jacob Hollister. Gronkowski has rested for nearly four weeks after a bye and two games inactive. He’s missed three of his last four games.

