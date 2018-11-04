Patriots Vs. Packers Preview: NESN’s ‘Pregame Chat’ Breaks Down Week 9 Matchup

It’s a battle of No. 12s on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (3-3-1) look to secure their fourth win of the season while Tom Brady and the New England Patriots (6-2) try to remain hot and extend their win streak to six.

New England is coming off a 25-6 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, while Green Bay was on the losing end against the Los Angeles Rams by a score of 29-27 in Week 8.

We’ve got you covered for what’s sure to be an interesting Week 9 matchup.

Former Patriots linebacker and three-time Super Bowl champion Matt Chatham joined NESN.com’s Doug Kyed and Zack Cox to preview Pats-Packers in our “Pregame Chat” show.

The show airs live on Facebook at 6 p.m. ET, and you can check it out in the video player above.

Thumbnail photo via Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports Images