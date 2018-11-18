Redskins QB Alex Smith Suffers Gruesome Leg Injury Vs. Texans

Alex Smith’s season is in danger of being over after he suffered an ugly injury Sunday afternoon.

The Washington Redskins quarterback was carted off the field in the third quarter of their Week 11 matchup against the Houston Texans. J.J. Watt and Kareem Jackson sacked Smith, but he went down awkwardly on his ankle.

Right after the game it was announced he broke both his tibia and fibula.

The bad news the #Redskins were dreading: QB Alex Smith will have surgery right away on a broken tibia and fibula. A stellar season is over. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 18, 2018

You can watch the video of the injury here, But be warned, it is gruesome.

Many thought it looked like the injury Joe Theismann suffered on this exact date in 1985. The NFL Hall of Fame quarterback agreed.

Alex’s leg is exactly like mine 33 yrs ago — Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) November 18, 2018

Smith waved to the crowd as he was carted to the locker room. Colt McCoy, Washington’s only other quarterback, replaced Smith in the third and threw a touchdown pass on the following series.

