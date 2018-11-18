Broncos Vs. Chargers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 11 Game Online

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Denver Broncos on Sunday in a matchup of two AFC West teams going in opposite directions.

The 7-3 Chargers look like legitimate contenders in the AFC. The Broncos, meanwhile, are 3-6 and look destined for a rebuild.

Still not a bad game to watch for fantasy football players, though.

Here’s how and when to watch Broncos vs. Chargers:

When: Sunday, Nov. 18, at 4:05 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS

Live Stream: FuboTV

