Redskins Vs. Buccaneers Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 10 Game Online

Are you ready for some Fitzmagic?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, will host the NFC East-leading Washington Redskins on Sunday. The Bucs (3-5) currently sit in last place in the NFC South, but have more than enough offensive firepower to make this game interesting.

Fantasy points could come in bunches at Raymond James Stadium.

Here’s how and when to watch Redskins vs. Bucs:

When: Sunday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: FuboTV

