Revolution, Chelsea Reportedly In Talks Over Exhibition Game For Just Cause

The New England Revolution might welcome one of the Premier League’s leading lights for the greater good.

The local Major League Soccer team is in talks with Chelsea FC over an exhibition game aimed at helping combat antisemitism, ESPN’s Liam Twomey reported Tuesday, citing sources. The teams would face off next spring or summer at Gillette Stadium, and all proceeds from all ticket sales would be donated to groups engaged in the fight against antisemitism. Revolution owner Robert Kraft and Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, who both are Jewish, also would each donate $1 million (£778,565) to the cause.

Kraft first revealed last week at the World Jewish Congress he had spoken with Abramovich over the potential exhibition game. Their respective clubs since have been in contact, presumably over scheduling and other logistics, but talks remain at an early stage.

Chelsea announced earlier this year its commitment to eradicating antisemitism, with Abramovich leading the Blues’ efforts from the front.

